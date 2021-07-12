Cancel
Norwalk, CT

After six-plus hour standoff, Norwalk Police take local man into custody

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 11, 2021 at approximately 10:08 p.m., Norwalk Police Officers took Robert Lemay into custody, ending a standoff that lasted over six and a half hours. At approximately 3:27 p.m. earlier that day, Norwalk Police Department Combined Dispatch received a report that Robert Lemay was intoxicated and angry, had made several threats to use a shotgun against himself and others, and retreated into his residence alone. Lemay had multiple firearms registered to him.

