Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

Former San Antonio politician now a network TV political analyst

Posted by 
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pwaoc_0aubzU7L00

SAN ANTONIO — The video above is from an interview in January 2020.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro is changing gears by starting up a new career. He shared the announcement of his big news on Twitter early Monday morning.

"Proud to be a part of the @NBCNews/MSNBC team! I’m looking forward to sharing my perspective and hopes for the future at such a pivotal moment for our nation and for my home state of Texas."

On air during MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show, Castro was introduced live as "adding another title to his resume – that of NBC News and MSNBC Political Analyst."

Castro served as the housing secretary in the Obama administration and more recently was a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Prior to that, the San Antonio-born politician was mayor from June 2009 through July 2014.

Castro retweeted the news of his new gig and his wife, Erica Lira Castro, congratulated him publicly on Twitter, too, by saying, "Your voice matters. Your voice as a father, husband, Texan, Latino, and grandson of an immigrant is unique. I know you will do great. Proud of you!"

As part of his first topic to discuss, Castro addressed House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D) of South Carolina's push to get President Joe Biden to back filibuster changes for election reform.

In the background of Castro's shot, a framed 1971 campaign poster that he had displayed when he was working in San Antonio's City Hall could easily be seen over his shoulder. It shows his mother, Rosie Castro, who ran for city council at 23 years old.

Comments / 28

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
San Antonio, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#Msnbc#Nbcnews#Msnbc#Nbc News#Democratic#Texan#Latino#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 28

Community Policy