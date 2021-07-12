Incredible Edible Gardens in Machias growing healthy families and a culture of community

BANGOR – Good Shepherd Food Bank announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. “Afterschool should be a fun time for all kids to participate in activities with their friends, get some homework help, and refuel with a healthy meal,” says Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. But for one in five children in our state, it can be a time where they experience hunger instead. Thanks to the CACFP At-Risk Afterschool Program, that doesn’t need to be the case. “By collaborating with community partners in the area, we’re working to make sure more kids have nutritious meals at every meal time during the school year and beyond.”