UFC middleweight Chris Weidman will once again undergo surgery to repair his broken leg after suffering a setback during his recovery. "I'm actually getting another surgery, I just found out," Weidman said on "MMA Today" on Wednesday, according to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "I'm getting another surgery most likely on Aug. 11. They're going to have to plate the fibula bone because it's considered a non-union, so the bones aren't healing the way it's supposed to, which kind of sucks.