Akiak Is First Village in YK Delta to Install Broadband Internet

akbizmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Akiak Native Community, a federally recognized Indian Tribe, announced today it will become the first village in the Yukon-Kuskokwim delta to have broadband internet through an ambitious installation of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite rebroadcast wirelessly throughout Akiak using the Tribe’s FCC-licensed 2.5GHz spectrum. The Akiak Native Community was granted the FCC license in September 2020 under the 2.5GHz Rural Tribal Priority Window. LEO broadband satellite service is scheduled to be offered for the first time in Alaska starting this fall.

www.akbizmag.com

