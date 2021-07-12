Cancel
Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

BETHESDA, Md. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Mytonomy, the leading enterprise Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for video-based patient engagement, today announced that it has closed $25 million in Series B funding led by Level Equity, who has taken a minority ownership stake in the company. Based in New York, NY and San Francisco, CA, Level Equity is a growth equity firm focused on providing capital to rapidly growing software and internet companies. The firm manages over $2.7 billion across a series of long-term committed investment partnerships.

