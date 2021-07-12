Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho Has Most Fires Burning In Western US; Travel North Risky

By Greg Jannetta
 19 days ago
With multiple fires currently burning across the state of Idaho, travel to the northern portion of the state could pose some risks for those with plans to travel in the coming days. Idaho has close to a dozen active fires. There are currently close to a dozen wildfires burning throughout...

98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Tax Relief Payments Head Out First Week of August

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Tax Commission will begin issuing tax rebate payments to qualified Idaho citizens beginning August 2. Gov. Brad Little announced citizens will begin receiving either direct deposit or checks for income tax relief which was part of the governor's tax relief package passed earlier this year. The refunds are the result of a record budget surplus as Idaho's economy keeps going past projections, according to the governor.
Carey, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Fish Salvage for Little Wood River Reservoir and River

CAREY, Idaho(KLIX)-A fish salvage order has been issued for the Little Wood Reservoir and below the dam to remove the remaining fish before water is completely drained. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced the order went into effect today and will remain until September 30, this year for the reservoir and downstream for about four miles to the canal diversion close to Carey.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Every Roaring Springs Waterpark Ride in Idaho Ranked from Best to Worst

The first time I went to the Roaring Springs Water Park in Idaho was a few years ago and I didn't want to go, but I'm glad we did. We always used to go to the Lagoon Amusement Park down in Utah and we were choosing between the two parks that summer. My wife insisted on Roaring Springs and won. I've only been back to Lagoon once since then and we've done Roaring Springs three times. It's that good.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Climate Change Could Squelch Gamers in Idaho

Coming to a state near you! Gamers in some places are going to find limits to when they can actually play. Because of climate change fears, residential customers are being told they’re going to have to cut down the power usage. I came across this link from the Washington Examiner. It details what’s taking place in five states, some of them very close to Idaho. Washington being one of the places where restrictions are coming. The writer at the Examiner details it’s happening in a state where a large share of electricity is generated by renewable hydro-power.
Heyburn, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Crash on I-84 at Heyburn Overpass Slowing Traffic

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-A crash is slowing traffic on the interstate near Heyburn. According to 511 Idaho, the crash is at the Heyburn interchange with Interstate 84. Images on social media show a semi-truck went off the bridge there. Traffic is backed up in the westbound lanes. Watch for emergency vehicles.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Why is Twin Falls, ID Suddenly a Prime Vacation Destination?

Twin Falls is now a vacation destination. Not just a stop to see a few sights when tourists are passing through. Twin Falls City Councilman Chris Reid mentioned it this week. During an appearance on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 96.1 FM and Newsradio 1310 KLIX. He explained people now come here and spend an entire week versus a quick stop at Shoshone Falls before going on to Sun Valley.
Fruitland, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Search Continues for Missing 5-year-old Fruitland Boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho (KLIX)-An extensive search in western Idaho continues for a 5-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday evening. According to the Fruitland Police Department, Michael Joseph Vaughn went missing from his home at around 6:30 p.m. July 27, and has not been seen since. Idaho State Police issued a missing/endangered person notice out that evening on behalf of the Fruitland Police Department.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

After 80 Years an Idaho Sailor is Home at Rest

I know how these people feel. I went through the same thing four years ago. In my family, it was an uncle killed in 1943 over Papua New Guinea. Their situation extended eight long decades. Arnold M. Nielsen was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor. He was serving aboard the USS Oklahoma when it was struck by Japanese planes. Hundreds of sailors were never identified when their remains were recovered. Similar to my family’s story, Nielsen for a time was buried in Hawaii’s Punch Bowl.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

City of Rocks National Reserve in Southern Idaho Just Got Bigger

ALMO, Idaho (KLIX)-The City of Rocks National Reserve increased in size now that private land has become part of the reserve near Almo, Idaho. The National Park Service announced the acquisition of 22.2 acres of private property, known as the Gibson property, within the reserve boundaries. "Beginning immediately, the public may enjoy expanded recreational access for hiking, hunting, and rock climbing," said Wallace Keck, Superintendent, City of Rocks National Reserve said in a prepared statement. "Park maps will be updated soon to orient visitors to the new public lands." Keck said the only thing the public cannot do within the new addition is camp, which is only allowed in designated, numbered, campsites within the reserve. The new addition is located between Register Rock and Elephant Rock.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Idaho is Being Targeted By Rental Scammers Due to Hot Housing Market

People are moving to Boise and the Treasure Valley at a significant pace. The housing market therefore has been touted as one of the top in the country. When something is going good, maybe even too good, and there is money involved, scammers tend to perk up. According to KTVB, Home prices in Ada County rose by a record 45.4%, in just one year! They took the average value of a home last year $360,000. Now that is up to $523,000. Housing and rentals are clearly in high demand.
Twin Falls County, IDPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Search for Missing Girl at Pillar Falls Scaled Back

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-After an extensive effort since Thursday evening, officials have scaled back their efforts Saturday evening for a missing juvenile female. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Search and Rescue crews ended their search Saturday evening after the girl went missing Thursday evening at Pillar Falls on the Snake River while she was swimming with a group of people. The sheriff's office said searchers will do spot searches on Sunday throughout the day.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Campfires Temporarily Banned at Idaho Power Parks and Campgrounds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you are planning on using an Idaho Power campground or park anytime soon don't expect to have a campfire. Idaho Power announced on social media that campfires and charcoal grills are banned at all of its campgrounds and parks statewide. The ban is temporary because of the extreme fire conditions in Idaho. Idaho Power said propane stoves are ok to use to cook on. Many public lands (federal and state) in southern Idaho are under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions the northern panhandle is under Stage 2 Fire Restrictions that prohibits campfires entirely. The only area of Idaho not under any fire restrictions is in the central portion of the state in the wilderness. Stage 1 prohibits the use of campfires except in designated campsites with fire rings. It also prohibits people from smoking in areas with dry vegetation (see full list below).
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

The Top ‘Why Does Idaho’ Google Autocomplete Suggestions are Weird

Thanks to technology we barely have to think for ourselves anymore. You can have a question and start typing it into Google search and sometimes the autocomplete will finish the sentence for you. Other times it is completely wrong. That happened today and as I looked at the auto-filled suggestions it made me wonder why those were the first to pop up. I assume it's because other people had searched for that a lot, and that's pretty weird based on some of what I saw.
Idaho StatePosted by
98.3 The Snake

Here Comes the Thunder! Huge Motorcycle Ride on Idaho 84 This Weekend

I can't be the only one who does this, but every time a group of motorcycles drives by me when I'm driving I will roll down the window so I can hear each of them zip past me. I don't ride motorcycles but I love the sound they make. This weekend there will be a whole bunch of opportunities to hear bikes as they fly by when the Idaho Patriot Thunder Ride happens this Sunday in I-84 between Meridian and Mountain Home.

