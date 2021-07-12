Solving odor problems in your refrigerator or freezer

There is nothing worse than waking up with bloodstains on your sheets. Whether it’s that time of the month, you got a nosebleed while you were sleeping or your tots dove into your bed to show you a boo-boo, getting rid of those stains can be a Herculean task. So we called on the cleaning pros to walk us through the right way to go about it. Find out how to get blood out of sheets the right way below.