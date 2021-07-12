Cancel
Solving odor problems in your refrigerator or freezer

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf food has been allowed to spoil in a refrigerator or freezer, the strong odors associated with food spoilage may be extremely difficult to remove. The first step is to clean the appliance with a gentle household cleaning solution and water. Use a bleach solution (one tablespoon chlorine bleach per gallon of water) to rinse inside surfaces. While the unit is unplugged, leave the door open for a day or two to air it out. Spray disinfectant around hinges and locks and into any openings. If the odor remains, try one of the following methods:

