ACHS names their 2020-21 scholar athletes and teams

WEST JEFFERSON — Ashe County High School, in accordance with the NCHSAA, has announced their individual Scholar Athletes and teams for the 2020-2021 school year. The Scholar Athlete program recognizes student athletes from both JV and varsity that attain at least a 3.5 weighted GPA for the semester in which they completed. Varsity teams are also recognized as they attain certain grades and individual athletes. A team earns recognition by attaining a 3.1 unweighted aggregate GPA for the designated semester.