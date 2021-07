The Innocence Mission's Karen Peris has announced a new solo album, A Song is Way Above the Lawn, which will be out October 8 via Bella Union. Made with her husband and bandmate Don Peris and their children Drew and Anna, she describes it as "An illustrated album, for kids or for anyone who might like songs about walking under trees in a city, seeing dogs from a car window, reading, encountering gentle lions in the public library, listening to the first sounds of the morning, looking at stars, thinking about giraffes, and elephants, and the beauty of the world, the possibility contained in a tiny moment of a day."