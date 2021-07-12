Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osceola The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Osceola County in east central Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 241 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near West Lake Toho, moving north at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Kissimmee, Saint Cloud, Buena Ventura Lakes, East Lake Toho and Narcoossee. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
