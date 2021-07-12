Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dale by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. Target Area: Dale A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL DALE COUNTY At 140 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newton, or near Daleville, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Daleville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Enterprise, Midland City, Level Plains, Newton, Pinckard, Hunt Field, Waterford, Dill, Hooper Stage Field, Knox Field, Mabson, Ewell, Dale County Lake, Marley Hill, Echo, Dean Church Road and Bagwells Crossroads. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
