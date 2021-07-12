Gregory Wright
SANDUSKY — Gregory Wright, also known as "Muffin Man," 63, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021. He was born Jan. 31, 1958, to parents Harry Wright and Ann (Lindsley) Wright in Sandusky. Gregory attended Betty Rinderle School in Sandusky and enjoyed doing volunteer work wherever he could to lend a helping hand. He also was a talented athlete and received medals in bowling, bocce, basketball, swimming and powerlifting as part of the Special Olympics Ohio team. In his spare time, he loved playing the guitar.sanduskyregister.com
