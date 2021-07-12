School Board contracts with EpicTouch to provide broadband to rural students

Labeled as a new way of doing business, the Natchitoches Parish School Board voted to contract with EpicTouch to install broadband technology that will enable almost every student in the parish to have a high-speed Internet connection. The school board vote came at its meeting Thursday. Ninety-five percent of households with children the district serves can have fiber optic broadband access in their homes. They will still need to contact EpicTouch and sign an agreement to bring it into their homes.