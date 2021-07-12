Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Where Hotel Sales Are In Q2

By Daniel H. Lesser
GlobeSt.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Lodging Industry has shifted dramatically over the past twelve months. Looking back to this time last year, the world was fiercely battling the Coronavirus pandemic, virtually weaponless without anything other than masks and social distancing measures. We are now roughly six months into the global vaccination campaign, with cases and death rates much lower in most parts of the world. Although the U.S. has achieved months of steadily declining case counts, unfortunately, every day we are reminded that the fight against the pandemic is not over. COVID-19 continues to loom large as new, more transmissible variants, and ongoing virus outbreaks in places like Australia, India, South Korea, and the continent of Africa highlight that the world remains vulnerable to the pandemic. Additionally, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 47.9%, less than half of all Americans are fully vaccinated.

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotel Industry#Economic Recovery#The U S Lodging Industry#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Business
Country
South Korea
Place
Americas
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Industry
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Hawaii Stateftnnews.com

Hawaii Visitor Spending in June 2021

Hawaii State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) and Hawaii Tourism Authority released preliminary visitor statistics on the total number of tourist arrivals and their spending in June 2021. The total spending for visitors arriving in June 2021 was $1.44 billion. There is no comparative visitor spending data...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Don't Go Here While the Delta Variant Is Surging, CDC Says

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lives in countless ways, but while it may have seemed like things were starting to turn in the right direction at the beginning of the summer, unfortunately, the surge of new cases brought on by the Delta variant has changed that. Now, previously removed restrictions are being put in place once again. Some local health departments have begun suggesting that even vaccinated people should be wearing masks indoors, and in a major decision that could have a serious impact on your vacation plans, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department have warned Americans not to go to certain countries where the Delta variant is surging, Reuters reports.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

Profit Margins On Home Sales Decline In Q2 2021

ATTOM released its 2021 U.S. Home Sales Report showing that profit margins for sellers took an unusual dip in the second quarter. The profit margin on median priced homes and condominiums declined from 48.8% in the first quarter to 44.9% in the second quarter. Meanwhile, national median home price hit...
Worldwestplainsdailyquill.net

Where's Ruthie? Nigerian assistant watches US win from hotel

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Nigeria assistant coach Ruthie Bolton could only watch and yell at the television in a Japanese hotel room Tuesday as the Nigerians battled the U.S. women’s basketball …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Just-bought San Jose hotel lands back on the sales block

SAN JOSE — A hotel in San Jose that was bought in June through a court-supervised bankruptcy auction is already back on the sales block, according to a marketing brochure this news organization obtained. Four Points San Jose Airport was bought in June by a venture that paid $38.6 million...
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Announces Next Phase Of WHERE NEXT? Global Campaign With Launch Of Hotel Buyout Experiences

To meet the growing demand for private and secluded getaways, Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent brand, has announced the launch of WHERE NEXT? Buyouts – the second phase of its global WHERE NEXT? campaign. Whether they want to escape to a Bermudan beach retreat or a legendary Lake Como resort, travelers can now select buyout options inclusive of entire floors, wings, or even full property takeovers at more than 135 independent luxury properties around the world, all well-suited for a variety of occasions ranging from long-awaited family reunions to get-togethers with friends, celebrations, and business meetings.
Financial ReportsPosted by
WABE

Coke Sales Surge In Q2 As Reopenings Gain Momentum

Coca-Cola Co.’s sales rebounded faster than expected as the impact of the pandemic abated. The Atlanta-based soft drink giant said its revenue jumped 42% to $10.1 billion in the April-June period. That was well ahead of the $9.3 billion in sales that Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.
Healthrejournals.com

Where are the business travelers? Pandemic still a drag on Minneapolis hotel market

Hotels across the country are still struggling with the impact of COVID-19, mainly because the number of people traveling for business has dropped so dramatically. And in the Minneapolis/Twin Cities market? A new report says that the struggles hotels have faced here are even greater than those faced by the hospitality industry in other parts of the country.
PoliticsTravelDailyNews.com

The Wolcott Hotel in New York improves online sales with RateTiger

NEW YORK - The Wolcott Hotel, a heritage property in New York has recommended RateTiger for online distribution.The hotel has been a loyal user of the award winning channel management and distribution software from eRevMax for the last five years. Located at the heart of Manhattan, close to the Empire...
California Stateinsideevs.com

Tesla Increased Sales In California By 85% In Q2 2021

Tesla continues its expansion in California and in the broader U.S. with a strong sales growth, according to Cross-Sell's registration data (via Reuters). The number of new Tesla registrations in California increased in the second quarter of 2021 by 85% year-over-year to 23,556 (from over 12,700). More than half (58%)...
Swimming & SurfingAOL Corp

U.S. breaks world record ... and doesn't win gold

TOKYO — A Katie Ledecky-led U.S. relay broke the world record in the 4x200-meter freestyle on Thursday ... and lost. The race was expected to be a showdown between the favored Australians and the Americans, and to some degree it played out that way. Both bested the world record (7:41.50) set by Australia in 2019. But so did China, bettering the two powerhouses in a somewhat stunning upset.
Economytherealdeal.com

Blackstone eyes return to hotel business as real estate fuels strong Q2

Blackstone backed out of hotels in the nick of time. “It wasn’t because we anticipated the pandemic,” said president Jonathan Gray on the firm’s Q2 earnings call Thursday. Rather, the investment giant saw greater promise in the rental housing, life sciences and industrial buildings it picked up in the past year — investments that helped it nearly double its distributable earnings year-over-year.
CelebritiesWrcbtv.com

10 Luxury hotel rooms where you can sleep in the great outdoors

Our fear of indoors having considerably abated since last year, but it's always magical to spend a night sleeping outside. And while you can simply camp in the backyard, we all deserve a little more pampering after getting through the past year and a half. These are hotel rooms where...
EconomyTravel Weekly

Tui completes sale of €670m stake in Rui Hotel properties

Tui has completed the sale of its 49% stake in the Riu family hotel properties in a deal valued at €670 million. The sale, announced in May, will not affect the 50:50 joint venture between Tui and RIU Hotels and Resorts which operates and markets 100 RIU properties. Chief executive...
Financial Reportstribuneledgernews.com

PUMA posts profit in Q2, sales surge

Herzogenaurach, Germany — German sportswear firm Puma SE Thursday posted a net profit of 48.7 million euros and profit per share of 33 cents euro in the second quarter. This compares to last year's net loss of 95.6 million euros and loss per share of 64 cents euro. The operating...
San Diego, CAGlobeSt.com

Where Office Investors Are Buying in San Diego

Technology and life science industries are keeping San Diego’s office market alive. “Investment capital follows growth and San Diego has seen tremendous growth in the life science and technology sectors,” Bob Prendergast, managing director of JLL capital markets, tells GlobeSt.com about the rebound in investment sales volume this year. Limited...

Comments / 0

Community Policy