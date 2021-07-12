Lightning strikes golf ball moving 88 mph midair at Texas Topgolf

SAN ANTONIO — Lightning struck a golf ball moving 88 mph midair at a Texas Topgolf.

Tomas Gomez was at the golf range with some friends in May when a storm rolled in, KSAT reported.

“I decided to hit one last shot then leave,” Gomez, 18, told KSAT.

His friend Arlette Ibarra started recorded a video of the shot. Gomez sent the ball airborne at 88 mph, and moments later a massive bolt of lightning struck it.

“I heard the thunder and my instinct was to run. ... It was all a blur,” Gomez said. “It could have hit me, ... it could have hit any of us. It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while.”

No one was injured, Topgolf said in a post with the video Thursday. The facility was evacuated shortly after the strike.

Topgolf did not comment to KSAT.

The lightning strike at that speed did draw some comparisons to the movie “Back to the Future,” where a plot point includes a bolt of lightning hitting the Delorean time machine at 88 mph.

“Points? Where we’re going we don’t need points,” Topgolf wrote in a comment on the video.

