Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Lightning strikes golf ball moving 88 mph midair at Texas Topgolf

By Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIDah_0aubw3RA00

SAN ANTONIO — Lightning struck a golf ball moving 88 mph midair at a Texas Topgolf.

Tomas Gomez was at the golf range with some friends in May when a storm rolled in, KSAT reported.

“I decided to hit one last shot then leave,” Gomez, 18, told KSAT.

His friend Arlette Ibarra started recorded a video of the shot. Gomez sent the ball airborne at 88 mph, and moments later a massive bolt of lightning struck it.

“I heard the thunder and my instinct was to run. ... It was all a blur,” Gomez said. “It could have hit me, ... it could have hit any of us. It was actually pretty scary after I was thinking about it for a while.”

No one was injured, Topgolf said in a post with the video Thursday. The facility was evacuated shortly after the strike.

Topgolf did not comment to KSAT.

The lightning strike at that speed did draw some comparisons to the movie “Back to the Future,” where a plot point includes a bolt of lightning hitting the Delorean time machine at 88 mph.

“Points? Where we’re going we don’t need points,” Topgolf wrote in a comment on the video.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
21K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Golf Ball#The Lightning Strike#Extreme Weather#Instagram#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Sports
Related
Troy, PArocket-courier.com

Terrytown Man Survives Lightning Strike at Fair

Phillip Crouthamel of Terrytown sustained minor injuries to his face and arm after he was struck by lightning during a visit to the Troy Fair on Tuesday, July 27. Photo by Warren HowelerIt was just su...
WWEboxingnewsandviews.com

Watch: Boxer Goes Full WWE Mode In The Middle Of A Fight

Sometimes professional boxing has moments that surprise you. Instances in the ring where all caution goes out the window. Recently Archie Sharp of the UK produced one — with this:. (Hat tip BT Sport YouTube) Well, there you have it. Sharp an excellent fighter to keep an eye on by...
Watertown, NYNEWS10 ABC

Watertown teen captures ‘shocking’ lightning strike in backyard

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — These photos will have you guessing whether it’s night or day. During a severe storm system that moved through the North Country on Monday night, a Watertown family captured a weather phenomenon steps from their house. Their reaction? “Good thing the dogs were not outside.”. Watertown...
EnvironmentPosted by
94.3 The X

Lightning Strike Leaves Impression On Brush, Colorado Golf Course

Lightning strikes can cause death and destruction, but sometimes they just leave an interesting calling card. There are a few places you don't want to be when lightning is in the air - and a golf course is one of them. Believe me, I know. Over the years of playing golf, I have dodged my share of thunderstorms on the golf course. Fortunately, I usually play with guys much taller than me. ( He says with a morbid chuckle.)
Environmentsouthplattesentinel.com

EDITORIAL: Keep yourself safe when lightning strikes

As summer heat persists with the temperature rising to 90 degrees or above nearly every day, it’s not uncommon for an afternoon thunderstorm to appear, bringing lightning with it. While it can strike during any season, this time of year it’s particularly important to be aware of the dangers of...
Dallas, PApahomepage.com

Lightning strikes home in Dallas

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house in the Back Mountain sustained damage after a lightning strike Saturday night. It happened on Skyview Drive in Dallas. The strike split trees, caused holes in the ground, broke a water line, left a scorch mark on the outside of the house, and caused damage inside the house as well.
Olney, TXolneyenterprise.com

North Texas Junior Golf Tour

On July 12, the Olney Recreation Association (ORA) hosted the North Texas Junior Golf Tour (NTJGT), based out of Wichita Falls, Texas. Youth from all over North Texas arrived at the ORA, eager to make their mark on the tour. Brandon McCutcheon, with NTJGT, says the tour has had stops...
AccidentsNew Castle News

Coroner: Man, 71, dies after lightning strike at golf course

TAYLOR, Pa. (AP) — A man died after he was struck by lightning while playing golf last week in northeastern Pennsylvania, authorities said. Lackawanna County Coroner Timothy Rowland said Monday that Joseph Slivinski. 71, of Blakely was at Pine Hills Golf Course when severe weather rolled through at about 1:30 p.m. Friday.
Florida StateBay News 9

This is peak season for lightning striking in Florida

Oklahoma may have stolen Florida's thunder for the lightning capital of the United States. But, Orange and Seminole Counties continue to lead the nation in lightning strike density. This is the time of year when lightning and thunder are almost a daily occurrence with our afternoon sea breeze-driven thunderstorms. But,...
AccidentsAZFamily

4 hikers hurt by lightning strike at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple people were hurt after being struck by lightning while hiking at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday. Grand Canyon park officials say they received reports of multiple people being hit by lightning at the Bright Angel Trailhead around 3 p.m. A 30-year-old man and 28-year-old woman were found unconscious. The man woke up a short time later but the woman had to be taken by ambulance to Flagstaff for treatment. At least two other people were also treated at the Grand Canyon clinic for lightning splash injuries.
GolfKESQ

Summer Golf Tips: Better rotation for better ball-striking

Joe Kobrick, first assistant golf professional and lead instructor at Desert Willow Golf Resort, demonstrates a useful drill when at home or on the range to help with rotation to make cleaner contact with the ball. This drill is meant to help eliminate a lot of hand/wrist movement in the swing.
Las Vegas, NVFox5 KVVU

What happens when lightning strikes the Strat?

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- After being struck by lightning during overnight storms, the Strat tower did not suffer any damage. Standing at 1,149 feet tall, the Strat tower is Las Vegas' tallest building. It was designed to withstand being struck by lightning, and it has been multiple times. The top...
Agawam, MAWWLP 22News

Lightning strikes Granny’s Place in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe thunderstorms rolled through western Massachusetts Tuesday night, causing widespread damage and power outages across counties. At Granny’s Place in Agawam, lightning hit a tree in a nearby cemetery, and moved through the roots, striking the greenhouse. The lightning knocked out all power, and even caused an air conditioning unit to explode.
Golfgolfmagic.com

Golf fans react as Justine Ezarik hits golf ball with LIGHTSABER at TOPGOLF

Golf is an extremely hard sport at the best of times when people are using their normal clubs, let alone something as thin as a lightsaber. Justine Ezarik, better known as iJustine, took one of the famous weapons from Star Wars to a TopGolf driving range to show off her skills in golf and also lightsaber handling.
GolfPosted by
The Independent

Tokyo Olympics: Men’s golf tournament suspended due to lightning strike

The first round of the men’s Olympic golf tournament has been suspended due to an imminent lightning strike at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Ireland’s Rory McIlroy was lining up a putt on the 14th green when the hooter sounded, signalling the order to clear the course. He looked a little mystified and asked Irish team members: “What do we do now?” They flagged down a cart and took a ride to find shelter. McIlroy was at -1 on a frustrating day so far spent saving par rather than chasing birdies. Britain’s Paul Casey finished the day on -4, four back from clubhouse leader Sepp Straka of Austria who posted a faultless 63 with four pars on the front nine and four more coming in. The other British entrant Tommy Fleetwood was at -2 through 14 holes when the thunder rolled in.The four-day event featuring 60 players concludes on Sunday, when the fourth men’s Olympic golf champion will be crowned and the second since the sport was reintroduced at Rio, won by Britain’s Justin Rose.
SportsPosted by
KRMG

Dressel considered on ill-fated relay, saw no chance of gold

TOKYO — (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has a shot to win six gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. He might've added another medal to his collection if he'd swam the 4x200-meter freestyle relay, but he doesn't think there's any chance it would've been gold. Dressel revealed Friday that he was...

Comments / 1

Community Policy