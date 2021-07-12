Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Veillon named to Collegiate All Louisiana Baseball Team

By Editorial
raynetoday.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent Louisiana Ragin Cajuns’ signee Will Veillon has been named to the 2021 All-Louisiana Collegiate Baseball Team by the Louisiana Sports Writers Association. Veillon, who completed two years as a slugging outfielder for Baton Rouge Community College, will continue his baseball career in Lafayette this year as a member of the Rain Cajuns’ baseball team at UL-Lafayette. He was one of six BRCC players to sign with four-year institutions this summer.

www.raynetoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Rayne, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collegiate Baseball#Played Football#Louisiana Ragin Cajuns#The Rain Cajuns#Ul Lafayette#Brcc#The All Region Team#Bear#Region Xxii#Notre Dame High School Of#Acadia Parish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Congress fails to extend eviction moratorium expiring Saturday

WASHINGTON — House Democrats on Friday failed to push through a last-minute extension of the federal eviction moratorium that expires Saturday, leaving town for a seven-week recess without holding a vote. The eleventh-hour bid, which came as thousands of people may soon face the process of being forced from their...
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy