Drake Bell Sentenced to Two Years' Probation on Child Endangerment Charge

The hashtag “Justice for Callie” went viral across several social media platforms this week after a ten year old girl was beaten and held against her will for five hours. Brittany O’Connell says her daughter Callie came home from the neighbor’s house bleeding and covered in bruises. After the mother’s initial post received heavy circulation on Facebook, many content creators took to the app Tik-tok to share Callie’s story. These posts went viral across the app and even made their way to Instagram, where notable influencers reposted the story. Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant recently shared one of these videos to her Instagram story with the hashtag “Justice for Callie”. The hashtag’s popularity has made a significant contribution. According to the Elizabethton Police Department, two teenagers are now charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping.