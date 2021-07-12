Cancel
Drake Bell Sentenced to Two Years' Probation on Child Endangerment Charge

By Ethan Shanfeld
Middletown Press
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrake Bell has been sentenced to two years’ probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. After initially pleading not guilty, the “Drake & Josh” star later pleaded guilty to a felony and misdemeanor charge relating...

