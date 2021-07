DENVER — On July 7, 1998, Jeffrie Delaney was doing what every other baseball fan in America was doing: watching Ken Griffey Jr. hit baseballs. The man known as The Kid put on a show the likes of which we’d never seen before. It was the first one live on TV. And the Seattle Mariners star almost didn’t participate. But after he was talked into it by Joe Morgan — who played with his dad — he put on a show that gave the event the gravitas to grow into what it is now.