Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Stress Survival Tips from ASA College

asa.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege life is the first big step toward independence in a young person’s life. It’s a time of newfound freedom, excitement, and optimism. College is a chance to live away from home for the first time, build friendships that can last a lifetime, and learn the skills necessary to pursue a fulfilling career. Unfortunately, transitioning from childhood to adulthood doesn’t always go smoothly. After all, college is rife with heavy workloads, high financial costs, social adjustments, and health concerns, all of which contribute to stress and anxiety. It also doesn’t help that COVID-19 fatigue has set in for many students as the pandemic rages on. If you’re anticipating going to school in the fall, use this guide to help lower your stress level and get the most out of your college experience.

www.asa.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Independence, NY
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asa College#Stress#College Life#Workloads#Asa College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
CollegesPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Tips and Tricks for Choosing the Right College or University

For many, entering a particular university or college is a decision for life. And indeed, the choice of a higher education institution, more than often, influences the person’s career path and, thus, their life in many other aspects. Yet, to enter the right school, one must know which one to enroll in the first place. While this seems like a rather obvious issue with a few obvious solutions, things are not so easy. Choosing a college or university requires some serious criteria, defining which is definitely not the easiest feat to handle.
Collegesbubblelife.com

5 Essential Safety Tips for College Students

Are college campuses really safe? In 2017, more than 28,000 crimes against people and property were reported in 2017. It’s safe to assume that many crimes were not reported. College should be a liberating time. It’s when students get their first real taste of independence. It’s also a time to learn that the world isn’t always a safe place.
CollegesRed and Black

UGA 101: Tips from professors

University of Georgia professors offer new students a few crucial bits of advice. Think of it as a contract. “Though it includes all of the things you must do to meet your obligations within this contract, it also includes a lot of things the professor will provide for you in return,” said Leah Carmichael, an international affairs professor and recipient of the 2021 J. Hatten Howard III Award.
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Professor shares tips on managing stress and building resilience

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. –Heidemarie Laurent, who became Penn State's second Bennett Pierce Professor of Caring and Compassion in July, conducts cutting-edge research on how interpersonal relationships — starting with experiences in the womb and continuing to develop throughout life — shape people’s ability to handle stress. She says that anyone can build resilience, even when faced with difficult circumstances.
Sportsourquadcities.com

Tips for handling stress

American superstar Simone Biles dropped out of the team Olympic gymnastics final. She convinced herself she was prepared for the pressure and ready for the spotlight, but today she said enough was enough. Tina Lindle, director of Tina’s Dance Studio & Tumbling joined Local 4 News at 4 to talk...
Charlotte, NCscoopcharlotte.com

College Tours this Fall: Tips for Success in Uncertain Times

Touring a prospective college is one of the most exciting parts of a high schooler’s life. But just like everything else in the world, college tours have changed in the COVID era, and they might not go the way you always pictured. Never fear: the experts at Garrett Educational Consulting...
Austin, TXconcordia.edu

13 Tips for How To Prepare for a New Semester in College

Woosh! It's me, VorTex the Tornado, the official Concordia University Texas mascot. I'm incredibly excited because the new semester is just around the corner. I can't wait to see all of the Concordia Tornados spinning around campus once again!. I've compiled my 13 top tips for how to prepare for...
Industrypittsburghbettertimes.com

Tips To Reduce the Stress of Moving

Even though everyone will need to do it at some point, moving to a new home is almost always a stressful process. There are so many variables to consider, forms to fill out, and people to talk to that it’s easy to get overwhelmed by the thought of it. The best way to prevent some of these hardships is to prepare for them in advance. We’ll give you a few tips to reduce the stress of moving,so it doesn’t seem like a nightmare the next time you need to do it.
Traveltravelexperta.com

6 Tips on How to Keep Travel as a College Student

Every young person wants to travel the world and experience new adventures. Being a college student can provide you with enough free time to turn that dream into reality. Without having the constant worry of making deadlines and being at the office on time, you can spend your free time on the road. The only setback most college students face is the financial aspect of traveling. Here are some great tips to help you keep traveling while studying in college.
HealthPosted by
Mix 94.1

4 Ways to Stop Stress Eating and Conquer Your Stress, From an RD

We’ve all been there: A stressful day leads to soothing ourselves with salty chips, a pint of ice cream, or large order of greasy french fries. It can be momentarily comforting to eat these carb-laden, fatty foods that send serotonin levels up, dousing the brain's stress hormone, cortisol, and lending a momentary sense of calm. According to the American Psychology Association, 39 percent of adults say they've "overeaten or eaten unhealthy foods in the past month because of stress.” Almost half of those stress eaters report engaging in this kind of emotional binging on a weekly basis or more often.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Tips for Effectively Managing Stress

This story is featured in the summer 2021 issue of St. Thomas Lawyer. As a lawyer, the stress is real. In fact, according to a 2016 study performed by the American Bar Association and Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, 28% of lawyers experience depression, 19% have symptoms of anxiety and 21% are problem drinkers. And that stress doesn’t start when you begin your first professional assignment. It has been reported that 96% of law students experience significant stress, compared to 70% of medical school students and 43% of graduate students.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Red Tricycle

School Lunch Survival Hacks & Tips to Live By

When it comes to packing school lunches, sharing is caring. So with back-to-school season on the horizon, we asked savvy moms across the web to share how they stay organized, find inspiring lunch ideas and get their kids to actually eat their entire lunch. Here they reveal their best lunch survival hacks. What tips would you add?
EducationFox 59

IKEA gives tips on back to college

Most college students here in Indiana don't head back to campus until the end of August. But it's never too early to start figuring how you're going to fit everything in what may be a really small dorm room. We talk to Aubrey Merki, the loyalty manager at IKEA Fishers.
Beauty & Fashionthekatynews.com

8 Style Tips College Students Must Follow

College is an extraordinary time in everyone’s life that you will remember forever. Every day in college is fun and exciting, then why wear ordinary and boring clothes? A college campus is a great place to show off your fashionable clothes. College students should wear rocking outfits that will make them feel more confident and determined. Whatever you are wearing, try to make your everyday look simple yet elegant.
Mental HealthColumbia Missourian

Homesickness is normal for freshmen, but there are ways to cope

Arriving at college for the first time can be exciting for freshmen, but there may be a struggle with separation from home. Feeling homesick can make students feel isolated and disconnected from campus life. Becoming familiar with the dorm hall and campus layout and attending events on and off campus...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

How to break bad study habits and master time management skills

The first few weeks of college can be an overwhelming experience, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Learning how to effectively master time management skills is the first step to success. Whether you are learning how to balance course work, making time for meals, meeting new people, exercising or working, the stress can be conquered.
Educationjacksonprogress-argus.com

Top 10 tips for low-stress planning before the new school year begins

A new school year is around the corner and many children are looking forward to seeing their friends and teachers as schools throughout Georgia prepare to return to full-time, in-person classroom instruction. While many Georgians are excited for the upcoming school year, it can also be a stressful time as families continue adjusting to pre-pandemic routines.

Comments / 0

Community Policy