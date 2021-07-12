Stress Survival Tips from ASA College

College life is the first big step toward independence in a young person’s life. It’s a time of newfound freedom, excitement, and optimism. College is a chance to live away from home for the first time, build friendships that can last a lifetime, and learn the skills necessary to pursue a fulfilling career. Unfortunately, transitioning from childhood to adulthood doesn’t always go smoothly. After all, college is rife with heavy workloads, high financial costs, social adjustments, and health concerns, all of which contribute to stress and anxiety. It also doesn’t help that COVID-19 fatigue has set in for many students as the pandemic rages on. If you’re anticipating going to school in the fall, use this guide to help lower your stress level and get the most out of your college experience.