Chvrches Smash Phony Expectations on New Song 'Good Girls'

Being a Black British soul singer is a tough gig. The last 40 years are filled with great artists with all the tools necessary who have struggled in one way or another to get the rewards (both financial and critical) their talents and skills deserve. The tragic tale of Ephraim Lewis, the undervalued genius of Omar, and the unique, redoubtable vocals of Mica Paris all point toward a system that fights Black talent rather than encourages it. And these artists are just the tip of the iceberg.