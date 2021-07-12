Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Morgan Wallen celebrates his son’s rodeo-themed first birthday: “1 year of being a legend”

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorgan Wallen has been relatively quiet on social media ever since being benched by the industry, following the early February circulation of a doorbell cam video that shows him shouting a racist slur at the end of a night of partying. But this week, the singer shared a happier piece...

941theduke.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeo#Cowboy Hats#Abc Audio#Birthday Party#Kt#Indie#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesharrisondaily.com

Country star Morgan Wallen addresses his use of racial slur

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — In his first interview in six months, disgraced country star Morgan Wallen said it was ignorant of him to use a racial slur. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
Charitiesallaccess.com

Morgan Wallen

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Loud Records artist Morgan Wallen has created the More Than My Hometown Foundation, which aims to help young people in need find a forever family and support them in trying to build the best life possible. According to the website, the foundation "believes every young person deserves the best chance at a great life, by strengthening and fostering these four pillars: family, community, guidance and love." Named after Wallen's #1 single from a year ago, the foundation wants to help children, adolescents and teenagers find stable, loving homes that can help them "rebuild their confidence, self-belief, and to feel forever loved," the website explains. The organization seeks to partner with cities and towns to develop after-school programs that will help young people interact with "positive role models and community leaders."
CelebritiesPosted by
WGAU

Morgan Wallen speaks to 'GMA' about being filmed using racial slur

NEW YORK — Morgan Wallen is speaking out to address using a racial slur in a video that was leaked in February and the fallout that ensued. In an exclusive interview with Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan that aired Friday, the country singer, 28, reflected on using the vulgar language in the footage released by TMZ on Feb. 2.
Golffoxbangor.com

Morgan Wallen Now Touring Golf Courses with His Buddies

Morgan Wallen’s loyal fans are gonna love this … he’s out and about, taking a golf trip with buddies — but it’s another strong sign he’s getting ready to come out of hiding. Morgan and friends were on the links Wednesday down in Puerto Vallarta, so there’s a good chance...
Celebritiesnowdecatur.com

Morgan Wallen Sits Down For First Post-Scandal Interview With ‘GMA’

Morgan Wallen did his first sit-down interview since the fallout from the leaked videotape which showed him using the N-word back in February with ABC's Good Morning America on Friday (July 23rd). In the interview, Morgan told Michael Strahan that he used the word out of “ignorance.”. He said, “I...
CelebritiesSea Coast Echo

Stormzy celebrates birthday at theme park

Stormzy hired a theme park to celebrate his birthday on Monday (26.07.21). The 'Vossi Bop' hitmaker - whose real name is Michael Owuo - "spared no expense" with his fun day out at Thorpe Park in Surrey as he and friends including Dave, Wretch 32, and AJ Tracey enjoyed private rides on the rollercoasters and he footed the bill to have his favourite foods and drinks on site too.
CelebritiesPopculture

Morgan Wallen's Interview on 'Good Morning America' Ripped by Onlookers

Morgan Wallen appeared on Good Morning America on Friday to apologize for using a racist slur, but so far the responses on social media have been unimpressed. Wallen was caught on camera calling a white friend a "p— ass n—" back in February, and tried to explain himself on Friday. Many commenters want to see Wallen take more concrete steps to reconcile.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Blake Shelton Lovingly Looks at Gwen Stefani Walking Down the Aisle During Ceremony Officiated By Mutual Friend Carson Daly

Blake Shelton looked like the luckiest guy in the world when he saw his bride, Gwen Stefani, walk down the aisle this weekend. The love birds tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend. To officiate the small ceremony, the couple recruited one of their close friends: Carson Daly. On Tuesday, “The Voice” host confirmed via Instagram that he had officiated their nuptials, sharing a series of snaps from the wedding along with a heartfelt caption.
RelationshipsHello Magazine

Gavin Rossdale shares moving family picture after ex Gwen Stefani's wedding to Blake Shelton

Gavin Rossdale was in a reflective mood over the weekend – sharing a very moving picture of him and his three sons to mark Independence Day. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, the rockstar paid tribute to the special day, which commemorates the Declaration of Independence of the United States, by post a picture showing him and his sons with ex-wife Gwen Stefani walking on the beach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy