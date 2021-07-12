Morgan Wallen celebrates his son’s rodeo-themed first birthday: “1 year of being a legend”

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Loud Records artist Morgan Wallen has created the More Than My Hometown Foundation, which aims to help young people in need find a forever family and support them in trying to build the best life possible. According to the website, the foundation "believes every young person deserves the best chance at a great life, by strengthening and fostering these four pillars: family, community, guidance and love." Named after Wallen's #1 single from a year ago, the foundation wants to help children, adolescents and teenagers find stable, loving homes that can help them "rebuild their confidence, self-belief, and to feel forever loved," the website explains. The organization seeks to partner with cities and towns to develop after-school programs that will help young people interact with "positive role models and community leaders."