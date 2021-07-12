New Jersey State Troopers save a man's life after Interstate 287 car crash
On July 4th three New Jersey state troopers saved the driver of a car crash after pulling the man from his vehicle and quickly administering first aid. The accident took place on Interstate 287 in Pompton Lakes Borough when a Kia Forte crashed into the rear of a tract trailer that was parked on the shoulder. The driver of the Kia was trapped inside and was dozing in and out of consciousness.www.newjerseynewsnetwork.com
