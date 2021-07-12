Mytonomy Raises $25 Million Series B Funding to Transform Patient Engagement: Level Equity leads Mytonomy's Series B raise taking a minority stake to support hyper-growth

This latest round brings Onto’s total funding to $245 million. Swedish VC Alfvén & Didrikson is leading the round on the equity raise, and British investment company Pollen Street Capital is providing a senior-secured asset-backed debt facility. The company says it plans to double its fleet size every three to six months, and that any new vehicles will be used as collateral. Onto did not disclose how much of the round came from equity versus debt.