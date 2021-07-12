Vexus Fiber Deploys GOCare™ Connect for Unified Communications

PLANO, Texas, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (DZSI) - Get Report, a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity and software defined networking solutions, today announced plans to demonstrate its latest innovations at Fiber Connect 2021 Conference & Exhibition, taking place July 25-28, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Visitors to DZS booth #215 will be able to see and interact with DZS hardware and software solutions from across the company's technology pillars - Orchestration and Analytics, Mobile Transport, Broadband Connectivity, and Edge Access. Highlights include live demonstrations of DZS Cloud Service Management Intelligence, a first glimpse of the company's big data analytics system with a cloud native architecture that monitors and provides advanced quality-of-service and issue resolution insights into the connected home correlated with access and aggregation networks. A full array of the recently announced DZS XCelerate line of 10 gig-class fiber access cards and systems will also be on display. The DZS Velocity, DZS Chronos, DZS Helix, and DZS Cloud solutions portfolios continue to expand, and the company is proud to be able share its innovations on the Fiber Connect 2021 Expo show floor.