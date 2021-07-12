Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kearney, NE

Work begins this week on new fraternity and sorority housing complex

By Tyler Ellyson
unk.edu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWork will begin this week on a $26.65 million project that replaces and relocates the fraternity and sorority housing on campus. Approved in February by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, the project includes a renovation of Martin Hall, a 39,700-square-foot residence hall last occupied in 2014, and construction of a new three-story, 39,000-square-foot residence hall directly north of Martin Hall.

unknews.unk.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kearney, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conrad Hall
Person
Unk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sorority#Urs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Housing
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

Navy charges sailor with setting fire that destroyed warship

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy charged a sailor Thursday with starting a fire last year that destroyed the USS Bonhomme Richard docked off San Diego, marking the maritime branch's worst warship blaze outside of combat in recent memory. The amphibious assault ship burned for more than four days. Left...

Comments / 0

Community Policy