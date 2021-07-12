Work begins this week on new fraternity and sorority housing complex
Work will begin this week on a $26.65 million project that replaces and relocates the fraternity and sorority housing on campus. Approved in February by the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, the project includes a renovation of Martin Hall, a 39,700-square-foot residence hall last occupied in 2014, and construction of a new three-story, 39,000-square-foot residence hall directly north of Martin Hall.unknews.unk.edu
