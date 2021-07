A 31-year-old Mount Pleasant man allegedly chased after and rammed a 36-year-old Sulphur Springs woman’s car with his SUV early Friday morning, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police officers were dispatched just before 3 a.m. July 16, 2021, in the 100 block of South Davis Street, where someone in a vehicle was reportedly chasing someone in another vehicle and ramming it. Upon arrival, officers reported seeing a GMC Denali Yukon fleeing the area. They conducted a traffic stop on the SUV on Davis Street at Hinnant Street, then, and took the driver, identified in arrest reports as Michael Tareze Evans of Mount Pleasant, into custody around 3:45 a.m. on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, according to arrest reports.