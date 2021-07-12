Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

July WASDE Bullish for Wheat, Neutral to Bearish for Row Crops

wnax.com
 17 days ago

The July World Agriculture Outlook Supply and Demand Estimates were bullish for wheat but neutral for soybeans and slightly bearish for corn. USDA lowered the 2021/22 U.S. wheat crop 152 million bushels (mb) to 1.746 billion bushels (bb). The all wheat yield was pegged at 45.8 bushels per acre (bpa), down 4.9 bushels from last month. Production was lowered for other spring wheat to 345 mb, with the Hard Red Spring Wheat at 305 mb due to the severe drought conditions in the Northern Plains. This was partially offset by a 34 mb increase in the Hard Red Winter Wheat crop to 805 mb. Projected 2021/22 ending stocks were reduced 105 million bushels to 665 million and are the lowest since 2013/14. Old crop ending stocks were also lowered to 844 mb, down 8 million from June. Matt Bennett with AgMarket.Net says with USDA confirming a smaller wheat crop than expected it may assume the leadership role in the complex.

wnax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Bennett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Wheat#Drought#Crop Yield#Wasde#The Hard Red Spring Wheat#Acreage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Will corn, soybeans make lows in August, analyst asks

Last year at this time grain prices were grinding lower. The news was negative. The corn and soybean crops looked great and the grain trade was bearish. At that time, funds were holding huge short positions. Every year is different. Prices are a lot higher this year than last year.
Walla Walla, WAwaitsburgtimes.com

2021 wheat harvest yield forecast lowest since 2015

Impact from the drought varies from field to field, slope to slope, and farm to farm. WASHINGTON-The full impact of the 2021 drought is beginning to show as farmers harvest a smaller-than-average wheat crop. "The crop is probably 30% below the average," said Byron Behne, Senior Marketing Manager for Northwest...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Soybeans edge higher on U.S. crop concerns

CANBERRA, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Wednesday as concerns over tightening global supplies amid signs of crop damage in the United States underpinned prices. Corn edged lower despite recent damage to U.S. crops, while wheat rose more than 0.5%. The most-active soybean futures on the...
Idaho Stateidahobusinessreview.com

Optimism for Idaho crops dries up

How is the drought affecting Idaho's crops? Noticeably, even with the state's extensive irrigation network. The winter wheat harvest started in June. The July 12 United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop progress and condition (CPC) report recorded a gruesome picture for winter wheat, with 43% of the crop reported in poor or very poor condition. ...
Agriculturemaryvilleforum.com

Fed cattle show strength, beef supply declines

Analysts are watching counter-seasonal trends in fed cattle and the beef cold storage situation to see what it might mean for cattle markets for the remainder of the year. Andrew Griffith, University of Tennessee ag economist, says the finished cattle strength is not typical for this time of year. “The...
Fargo, NDAgriculture Online

North Dakota spring wheat crop slashed by drought -crop tour

FARGO, North Dakota, July 29 (Reuters) - The average spring wheat yield in North Dakota, the top-producing state, was estimated at 29.1 bushels per acre on Thursday by the annual Wheat Quality Council tour, the lowest on record going back to 1993 due to a severe drought in the northern Plains.
Agriculturedtnpf.com

Periodic Updates on the Grains, Livestock Futures Markets

OMAHA (DTN) -- December corn is up 5 1/2 cents per bushel, November soybeans are up 16 3/4 cents, September KC wheat is up 12 1/4 cents, September Chicago wheat is up 14 1/2 cents and September Minneapolis wheat is up 16 1/4 cents. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 215.74 points and September crude oil is up $0.91 per barrel. The U.S. Dollar Index is down 0.420 and August gold is up $31.50 per ounce. Soybeans, corn and wheat are maintaining solid gains at midday, with bean oil again approaching the highs. Black Sea wheat prices are rising sharply, and Brazil corn has set a new all-time high internally. Hot and dry weather is expected to again return to the Dakotas, Minnesota and Iowa after a brief respite, while extreme heat and dryness in the Black Sea over the next 10 days could impact corn there.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Cold front hurts Argentine wheat, but crop estimate unchanged -exchange

BUENOS AIRES, July 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's recently-planted 2021/22 wheat crop was damaged last week by a cold front, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, but not enough to alter its 19 million tonne harvest forecast. The early morning frosts and persistent low temperatures came...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs end mixed as traders eye Dominican hog disease

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures closed mixed on Thursday as pressure from news of a deadly hog disease in the Dominican Republic offset support from strong export sales and firm cash hog prices, traders said. CME August lean hog futures settled up 0.600 cent...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat set for second monthly gain as drought cuts U.S. yields

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures on Friday were on track for a second monthly gain after a severe drought curbed production of top quality spring crop in the United States and as Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, reduced its output estimates. Soybeans and corn are set...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Winter Wheat, Soybean Oil Lead Markets Higher

September contracts of winter wheat and December soybean oil were the leading percentage gainers among Thursday’s higher grain closes. There is still not much rain for U.S. row crops in the seven-day forecast and Europe is encountering the opposite problem with too much rain disrupting the wheat harvest. September corn...
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Move Higher

Corn is 5 to 6 cents higher, soybeans are 13 to 15 cents higher and wheat is 13 to 20 cents higher. Corn trade is 5 to 6 cents higher at midday Thursday with trade continuing to work the middle of the recent range with little fresh news overall and spreads softer as September/December goes to a slight carry. Ethanol margins look stable with energies moving more sideways as well, with corn strength limiting gains a bit.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to July 26

PARIS, July 30 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions and harvest progress of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat, and spring barley, and grain maize crop conditions, covering week 29 ending July 16. SOFT WHEAT CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 29 average in France 1 6 18 71 4 Week 28 2021 0 6 18 71 4 Week 30 2020 3 13 27 54 2 WINTER BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 29 average in France 1 6 19 70 4 Week 28 2021 1 6 19 70 4 Week 30 2020 6 16 29 48 1 DURUM CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 29 average in France 1 8 25 63 2 Week 28 2021 1 7 25 64 2 Week 30 2020 2 13 23 58 4 SPRING BARLEY CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 29 average in France 0 3 15 78 3 Week 28 2021 0 3 15 78 3 Week 30 2020 3 13 33 50 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 29 average in France 0 1 9 80 10 Week 28 2021 0 1 9 81 9 Week 30 2020 2 4 17 70 7 HARVEST July 26 July 19 July 26,2020 Soft wheat 47 14 87 Winter barley 98 75 100 Durum 85 63 99 Spring barley 39 12 53 (Reporting by Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)
Agriculturewnax.com

ASI Executive Says Lamb Market Strong Despite The Drought

America’s sheep producers like many in agriculture have felt the effects of the drought this year. American Sheep Industry Association Executive Director Peter Orwick says lambs have gone to market earlier than normal and producers are trying to find affordable feed sources. He says feed costs have gone up significantly...
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

August grain outlook

The month of July saw volatile price activity for grains. In early July grain prices sold off harshly prompted by wide spread rain on the radar, following a three-day holiday weekend. The price losses week wiped out the price gains from the bullish June 30 Quarterly Stocks report and Planted Acres report.
AgricultureHigh Plains Journal

Kansas Wheat discusses harvest during USW Virtual Crop Update

More than 110 customers from across South America, representing 92 different companies, tuned in on July 15 for a virtual wheat crop update. U.S. Wheat Associates, the industry’s export market development organization, organized the activity, which included reports on the hard red winter and soft red winter wheat harvests from Kansas and Oklahoma.

Comments / 0

Community Policy