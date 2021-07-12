July WASDE Bullish for Wheat, Neutral to Bearish for Row Crops

The July World Agriculture Outlook Supply and Demand Estimates were bullish for wheat but neutral for soybeans and slightly bearish for corn. USDA lowered the 2021/22 U.S. wheat crop 152 million bushels (mb) to 1.746 billion bushels (bb). The all wheat yield was pegged at 45.8 bushels per acre (bpa), down 4.9 bushels from last month. Production was lowered for other spring wheat to 345 mb, with the Hard Red Spring Wheat at 305 mb due to the severe drought conditions in the Northern Plains. This was partially offset by a 34 mb increase in the Hard Red Winter Wheat crop to 805 mb. Projected 2021/22 ending stocks were reduced 105 million bushels to 665 million and are the lowest since 2013/14. Old crop ending stocks were also lowered to 844 mb, down 8 million from June. Matt Bennett with AgMarket.Net says with USDA confirming a smaller wheat crop than expected it may assume the leadership role in the complex.