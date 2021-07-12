Cancel
JW Anderson x Persol Sunglasses Collaboration Launches

By Hannah Oh
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJW Anderson has officially unveiled a brand new collaboration with sunglass brand Persol, and it's summer-ready like nothing else we've seen before. The mark of a successful collaboration is a balanced blend of both parties, and JW Anderson x Persol celebrates that spirit of integrated creation with both sunglass styles that are being released. The 649 by JW Anderson is a colorful, limited edition pair with contemporary notes, made with recycled acetate offcuts from the production chain to give new life to materials that would have otherwise gone to waste. These Persol frames are made of reused scrap materials that, when reintroduced into the production process, give each frame a unique acetate color.

