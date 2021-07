Somerville artist Elmer Martinez has opened an art installation in his backyard called “Soul Stew: An Installation at the Nook.”. The multidisciplinary art installation, curated in response to a year of creative repression brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature 11 local artists and will incorporate visual, performing and literary art. The backyard gallery is located at 11 Stickney Ave., Somerville and is open now through Aug. 21. Tickets to the gallery tours are $10 and workshops start at $15. The gallery is open to the public Monday through Thursday through Aug.12 from 1 to 6 p.m. and from 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 16-20. Tours and workshops must be booked at least 24 hours in advance. For a full list of workshops and events and to book tickets to the gallery go to https://gofund.me/db499ae0.