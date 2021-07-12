Econans raises funds for financial advice bot
Econans is a software developer that provides self-service facilities for simulation and automated advice on personal finances. The company is now shifting up a gear with the launch of the market’s first advice robot for household finances, paralleled by a new equity issue that has attracted considerable interest from both current and new investors. The solution, which can be efficiently integrated into the banking sector’s business environment, allows banks to offer their clients personal, proactive and automated tips of high quality and scalability. First off the mark with the innovative advice robot is Landshypotek Bank, which has been using the Econans Foreteller simulation tool since 2020.www.finextra.com
