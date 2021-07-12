PHOTOS: Beckwourth Complex burns homes in Lassen County town of Doyle

DOYLE, Calif. (AP) — The Beckwourth Complex tore through the Lassen County town of Doyle over the weekend, burning homes and jumping Highway 395. On Sunday, firefighters working in temperatures that topped 100 degrees were able to gain some ground on the fire, increasing containment to 23%. The Beckwourth Complex has become the largest wildfire of the year in California and has burned 89,748 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.