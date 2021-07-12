How To Build the Perfect Outdoor Movie Theater For Your Backyard

Have you seen any of the …Has Fallen trilogy? You know, like Olympus Has Fallen, London Has Fallen, or Angel Has Fallen? They’re not world class movies by any stretch of the imagination, but they are exceptional at one thing: Showing how frighteningly easy “inside job” style terrorist acts are to pull off. Blood Red Sky is by no means a great movie, but the first hour or so is pretty taut and features one of those “inside job” terrorist acts I just described that I am DEFINITELY going to think about the next few times I hop on an airplane. Additionally, there’s a pretty good twist that occurs about 45 minutes into the movie — a twist that I’m not exactly sure is a twist because I don’t watch trailers — that sets up the rest of the action, and one that I was REALLY hoping would pay better dividends, but alas. I should know better by now than to expect too much from a Netflick. (The first hour is good, though — my recommendation is to maybe treat that section like it’s the first hour of a pilot, one that ends on a good cliffhanger, but then skip the second hour of the movie and just let your imagination run wild instead?)