Former State Fair finance director waives jury trial
Lincoln, NE (July 12, 2021) The man accused of stealing money from the Nebraska State Fair has waived his right to a jury trial. Our Media Partner 10/11 News reports that Patrick Kopke, 30, whose address is listed as Hastings, is charged with three counts of felony theft of more than $5,000. On June 8, he waived his right to a jury trial. The case could still be tried in front of a judge. A pre-trial date was scheduled for August 10.www.kfornow.com
Comments / 0