Nebraska State

Former State Fair finance director waives jury trial

kfornow.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLincoln, NE (July 12, 2021) The man accused of stealing money from the Nebraska State Fair has waived his right to a jury trial. Our Media Partner 10/11 News reports that Patrick Kopke, 30, whose address is listed as Hastings, is charged with three counts of felony theft of more than $5,000. On June 8, he waived his right to a jury trial. The case could still be tried in front of a judge. A pre-trial date was scheduled for August 10.

www.kfornow.com

Comments / 0

