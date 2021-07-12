Cancel
Disney+ is binge-releasing Diary of a Future President Season 2 on Aug. 18

Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
Unlike Season 1, which was released weekly, the Tess Romero-led dramedy will drop all 10 episodes on the same day.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

