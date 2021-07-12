Cedric the Entertainer Hosting 2021 Emmy Awards
Cedric the Entertainer, one of The Original Kings of Comedy, has been tapped to host the 2021 Emmy Awards. This 73rd edition of the Emmys will take place September 19th. The man born Cedric Antonio Kyles cut his teeth as a standup comic, but in recent years he’s been a constant presence on screens large and small, with recurring work in the Madagascar franchise and a current starring role on the CBS sitcom The Neighborhood. He’ll be taking over hosting duties from Jimmy Kimmel, who MC’d the 72nd ceremony in 2020. The Emmys went without a host in 2019.consequence.net
Comments / 0