Displaying items by tag: social media

The importance of social media on a grand scale today is clear. It is no longer a concept that is purely aimed at entertainment, conversation or simply to do with connecting with old friends. Social media has sprouted wings and is flying in all directions today affecting all sectors, making it an indispensable tool for any organization. This is because social media today serves as a salient marketing tool and because it is such a powerful tool it is leveraged to push the digital transformation along at a blistering pace. The change in daily time spent on social media from 2012 to today is an eye-opening one. In 2021, according to official global statistics, 90 minutes per day were being spent on social media by users overall. Today, that figure is over 145, clearly eclipsing what it was less than a decade ago. Today, massively increased internet penetration has resulted in over half of the world being connected to social media, which results in some over 4 billion people. Not only that, but over 50% of the world's population actively use social media with an estimated average time of almost 2.5 hours spent on social media. Social media platforms that have been established for over a decade now such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and most recently TikTok have taken the world by storm. They have changed the way, effectively, how society functions and how global business models operate. Not to mention that social media is fundamental for any brand looking to grow nowadays, or be relevant at all.