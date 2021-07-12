Cancel
Stevie Nicks In The Studio For 'Bella Donna' 40th Anniversary

antiMUSIC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 40th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks' debut solo album, "Bella Donna", is being celebrated by the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard. The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "In July 1981, Stevie Nicks already was in arguably America's most popular band, Fleetwood Mac, but her first solo album then, Bella Donna , took her career to another level entirely, a fact that was by no means guaranteed and which came at some cost. The album was the #1 seller on Billboard's Album Sales chart by September and sold its first million copies by October. Stevie spells it all out quite candidly in my classic rock interview while revealing the stories and characters behind 'Edge of Seventeen', 'Leather and Lace' with Don Henley, and the timeless duet with Tom Petty on his 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around'. Join double Hall of Fame inductee Stevie Nicks with me here In the Studio for the Bella Donna fortieth anniversary.

www.antimusic.com

Comments / 3

