Vince Gilligan signs a new four-year deal with Sony Pictures Television

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago
The Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator says it was "no-brainer" to re-sign with Sony after a decade and a half. "Also, having put in fifteen years already, I’m only a decade shy of receiving a gold Walkman," he joked.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
