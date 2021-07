A bipartisan infrastructure package crossed a major hurdle on Wednesday, July 28, as the Senate voted 67-32 in favor of a procedural measure to move forward with the bill. The text of the $550 billion bill still hadn’t been released as of Thursday afternoon, but it was reported that the package would put $110 billion toward roads, bridges, and other projects. The package also incorporates the Senate version of the highway bill, which does not include any measures to increase motor carriers’ minimum insurance requirement.