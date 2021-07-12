Cancel
Bill Cosby is banned from performing at New York's famed Comedy Cellar

The standup comedy venue's owner Noam Dworman, who allowed Louis CK and Aziz Ansari to perform after their respective sexual misconduct scandals, says Cosby won't be welcome. Dworman explained that he is drawing the line on Cosby because the accusations against the former TV star were far worse than anything Aziz Ansari and Louis C.K. allegedly did. “Comparing Bill Cosby to these other guys is absurd,” Dworman said, adding that the other two comics were not charged with a crime.

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
