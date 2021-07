SPRINGFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Springfield announced it will hold a golf tournament on Monday, Sept. 21 at the Longmeadow Country Club. “We are excited to be holding a golf tournament this year, especially after the challenges of this past year,” said Dexter Johnson, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Springfield. “This will be a great opportunity for people to get outside on an incredible course, enjoy a day of golf, and support a meaningful cause. The funds raised through this tournament will go to support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility through access to the YMCA because, at the Y, our doors are open to all, and no one is turned away due to the inability to pay in full for programs and services.”