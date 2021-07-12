The Balboa Park Carousel takes on fresh updated look
Shipped to Los Angeles by the Herschell-Spillman factory in 1910, it found its way to Balboa Park in 1922. It’s a menagerie type of carousel, with a wide assortment of animals, all of hand-carved wood. Still using its original ten-horsepower engine, with popular tunes and John Philip Sousa marches from the early 1900s, it measures the three-minute ride with a small glass egg timer. All ages enjoy this timeless experience. 619.232.2282, friendsofbalboapark.org.ranchandcoast.com
