Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The Balboa Park Carousel takes on fresh updated look

By Darlene G. Davies
ranchandcoast.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipped to Los Angeles by the Herschell-Spillman factory in 1910, it found its way to Balboa Park in 1922. It’s a menagerie type of carousel, with a wide assortment of animals, all of hand-carved wood. Still using its original ten-horsepower engine, with popular tunes and John Philip Sousa marches from the early 1900s, it measures the three-minute ride with a small glass egg timer. All ages enjoy this timeless experience. 619.232.2282, friendsofbalboapark.org.

ranchandcoast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Philip Sousa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balboa Park#Animals#Glass#The Balboa Park Carousel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Washington, DCPosted by
The Associated Press

Senate work on infrastructure plan slides into Saturday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators are returning to the Capitol for a rare Saturday session as they try to make further progress on a roughly $1 trillion infrastructure plan. A bipartisan group of senators helped it clear one more hurdle Friday and braced to see if support can hold during the next few days of debate and efforts to amend it.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy