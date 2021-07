Jeff Graba woke up early Thursday morning and tuned into the Olympics, where half a world away, Auburn signee Suni Lee was vying for the women’s all-around gold medal. Lee put on the performance of a lifetime, finishing with a total score of 57.433 to edge out Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade and give the Team USA its fifth consecutive gold in the sport’s premier event — even with reigning Olympic gold medalist and all-time great Simone Biles out of the finals due to a medical issue. It was a proud moment for Graba — whose brother, Jess, is Lee’s longtime coach and with her in Tokyo as part of Team USA — and also one of relief for the Auburn gymnastics coach.