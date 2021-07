A Hesperia man has been released from the hospital and is recovering at home following a deadly carbon monoxide poisoning incident at a music festival. Kurtis Stitt was one of two survivors of the incident, which claimed the lives of three of his friends while they were camping the Faster Horse music festival near Jackson. The 20 year old Stitt had been in critical condition immediately following the mishap, which appears to have been caused by a faulty generator.