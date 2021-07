How to join a team and succeed as a new software engineer. Joining a new team as a software engineer can be daunting. There is so much to learn in such a short period of time. The pressure can be high and deadlines for feature releases are expected to be met before you even begin. Having worked on many different teams in tech, I’ve made many mistakes during onboarding. I wrote this article to help new engineers on-board effectively and avoid the mistake I made. Sometimes new engineers are fixated on building stuff as quickly as possible but many times we forget about the social/human element of creating software.