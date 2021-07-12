Disney's Stock Takes Off And Options Traders Join The Ride
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) raked in $60 million this weekend when it debuted Marvel's "Black Widow" on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres. The news helped Disney's stock break up bullishly from a descending trendline it had been trading under since March 10, two days after reaching an all-time high of $203.02. On Monday morning, it looked as though Disney was headed toward its next resistance level near the $182 and was the stock printing another green bullish candle. On Thursday and Friday, Disney's stock printed a bullish kicker candlestick pattern, with two large green candlesticks after a bearish action, indicating higher prices were in the cards on Monday.
