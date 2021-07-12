Disney's Stock Takes Off And Options Traders Join The Ride

Ally Financial stock (NYSE: ALLY) dropped almost 1% in the last five trading days and currently trades close to $51 per share. Ally Financial. , one of the largest car finance companies in the U.S., has seen its stock rally 44% YTD, and a whopping 323% since the March lows of the last year. This meteoric rise was fueled by a shortage of new cars in the market driven by semiconductor supply constraints, leading to an increase in the prices of new and used cars. The crisis has benefited the company’s revenues due to higher outstanding loan balances. The same is evident from the 37% y-o-y growth in its top-line in Q1.