Disney's Stock Takes Off And Options Traders Join The Ride

By Melanie Schaffer
 17 days ago
Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) raked in $60 million this weekend when it debuted Marvel’s “Black Widow” on its streaming service Disney+ and in theatres. The news helped Disney’s stock break up bullishly from a descending trendline it had been trading under since March 10, two days after reaching an all-time high of $203.02. On Monday morning, it looked as though Disney was headed toward its next resistance level near the $182 and was the stock printing another green bullish candle. On Thursday and Friday, Disney’s stock printed a bullish kicker candlestick pattern, with two large green candlesticks after a bearish action, indicating higher prices were in the cards on Monday.

