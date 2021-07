Shortly after announcing their much-anticipated sophomore album The Incredible Heat Machine, out October 15th (Mama Bird Recording Co.), TK & The Holy Know-Nothings are now sharing the dates for their headlining tour alongside a new music video for the album’s first single “Serenity Prayer”. The celebrated Portland band will take their *half-facetiously* self-described “psychedelic doom boogie” to venues throughout the US, starting September 15th at Schubas in Chicago and including a stop at AmericanaFest, Borderland Music Festival and an Indianapolis affair with Deer Tick and Cedric Burnside. After that, they head out on the road with JJ Grey & Mofro. For a full list of dates and to buy tickets, go HERE. Pre-order The Incredible Heat Machine HERE.