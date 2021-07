Real Madrid find themselves with a little over a month to go for them to finalize any deals and with just a few weeks left until the beginning of the league campaign, it doesn’t seem like there will be any arrivals at the club other than the possibility of Kylian Mbappe (which is a very small possibility). There will be more departures as the summer goes on with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, and Brahim all already at new clubs.