The Facial Cleanser Selena Gomez Swears By

You want the first kiss to be something great – it’s not for nothing that we also give tips on how to do it best! But unfortunately, sometimes all meticulous preparation and reverie is useless – the reality often looks less romantic. Rather weird and convulsive. Selena Gomez dreamed of her first kiss and, like so many girls before and after her, had chosen a very well-known partner for it: Cole Sprouse! Now it is the case that it actually came to a kiss with someone who at least looks very similar to Cole and it did not stop at the reverie. But it would be better, as Gomez remembers. 😂