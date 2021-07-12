Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The Facial Cleanser Selena Gomez Swears By

By Preston Smith
Posted by 
The List
The List
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mainstream celebrities and celebrity makeup artists alike have been dishing about their favorite makeup products from across the price tag spectrum, which has been an important step in helping people at home not only understand which products the stars use, but also which products are trustworthy and will do the job for the best price. So far, celebrity makeup artists have revealed their favorite primers, eyeshadows, and mascaras, and now other celebrities are stepping in.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
19K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Selena
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Oily Skin#Cleanser#Vogue#Dewy Skin Cream#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
CelebritiesElle

Selena Gomez's 29th Birthday Pool Party Was Filled With Friends, BBQ, and Balloons

Selena Gomez marked her 29th birthday yesterday with the quintessential summer fête: a BBQ-filled backyard pool party. E! got details on the “low key” celebration from a very generous source. Gomez, the source made clear, had all the party essentials—good friends, good food, and cute, highly-Instagrammable balloon decor—and she had a wonderful time.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Selena Gomez: She’s still struggling with separation from Justin Bieber

It’s been three years since former power couple Justin Bieber (27) and Selena Gomez (28) split up. But the consequences of this are still noticeable, especially for the singer today. In an interview with Vogue magazine, she revealed that she has remained single since breaking up with Justin because she’s having trouble building trust with a possible new boyfriend. She explains: “I want everything to be brand new. I want someone to love me like I’m brand new.” So far, however, she has been afraid that potential partners could be more concerned with fame and not with herself.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Selena Gomez regrets this kiss the most

You want the first kiss to be something great – it’s not for nothing that we also give tips on how to do it best! But unfortunately, sometimes all meticulous preparation and reverie is useless – the reality often looks less romantic. Rather weird and convulsive. Selena Gomez dreamed of her first kiss and, like so many girls before and after her, had chosen a very well-known partner for it: Cole Sprouse! Now it is the case that it actually came to a kiss with someone who at least looks very similar to Cole and it did not stop at the reverie. But it would be better, as Gomez remembers. 😂
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kendall Jenner Took The Plunge & Got 2021’s Favorite Hair Makeover

Kendall Jenner’s known for pushing the envelop with her creative ensembles and ever-changing makeup styles, but one across-the-board holdout has been her hair. Consistently a shiny medium brunette (with variating highlights, layers, or the occasional playful wig), Jenner knows what works for her and likes to keep from rocking the boat — until now, anyway. For a new shoot with Elle, Kendall Jenner debuted curtain bangs, choppy and artfully mussed to match the rest of her fresh cut. Paired with a minimalist lip and complexion makeup and smoked-out eyes, it’s a surprisingly different take on the haircut that’s had a vice grip on the beauty world since the earliest days of quarantine.
Theater & Dancesunnysidesun.com

Britney Spears delighted with gift from Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez sent Britney Spears a care package. The 'Toxic' hitmaker - who is battling to be released from the conservatorship she's been under since 2008 - was thrilled to receive a gift from the 28-year-old star containing a tie-dye bikini and her three "favourite make-up products", Positive Light Liquid Luminizer Highlight in Mesmerize, Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist, and Illuminating Primer, all from Selena's own Rare Beauty range.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
E! News

Why Selena Gomez’s TikTok on “Red Flags” Is Raising Eyebrows

Watch: Selena Gomez Warns About Relationship Red Flags on TikTok. Selena Gomez is so sick of that same old love, red flags included. The Only Murders in the Building star is becoming a TikTok pro after recently uploading a series of must-see videos—and her latest is no exception. In the clip shared on July 20, Selena recorded herself mouthing the words of a voiceover that had a bit of a warning: "So, you're telling me that you can read his astrological birth chart, but you can't read the red flags?"
Beauty & Fashionfeelingthevibe.com

Selena Gomez Swimsuit Collab: See Her Collection with La’Mariette Inside!

Selena Gomez is a singer, actress, producer, makeup brand owner, and now, she’s adding another title to her resume: swimwear designer. The Rare Beauty founder recently launched her own collection of swimsuits in collaboration with her friend Theresa Marie Mingus’ brand, La’Mariette. The line delivers quality suits with amazing color, making it absolutely perfect for summer. Get more details below, including some stunning photos of Selena modeling the line!
Advocacycodelist.biz

Selena Gomez: $300 million in donations thanks to Corona show

The “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” event generated over $300 million and will fund 26 million corona vaccine doses. In mid-April 2021, Selena Gomez confirmed her next coup and had collaborated with the global movement of Global Citizen, which is trying to end extreme poverty by 2030, and set up an event. The so-called Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” was already recorded on May 2, 2021 in Los Angeles and wanted to collect donations for countless corona vaccine doses thanks to performances by H.E.R., Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters and J Balvin, among others.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Selena Gomez: She speaks honestly about her failed relationships

When it comes to love, singer Selena Gomez (28) is, despite fame and success, just a normal person for whom not everything always goes smoothly. The Texan was from 2008 to 2010 with actor Nick Jonas (28) together. From 2010 to 2013, her on-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber (27) dominated the headlines. From the end of 2014 to May 2015, the music producer DJ Zedd (31) was the man at her side. With the singer The Weeknd (31) she had an affair of several months in 2017 before she tried again unsuccessfully with Justin Bieber at the end of 2017. Meanwhile, Sel lives as a single and reports in an interview with “vogue.com.au” about the reasons for her love.
Musiccodelist.biz

Selena Gomez: She surprises with song in Spanish

Ten years after her last Spanish-language song, Selena Gomez surprises her fans with a new single in Spanish. Pop star Selena Gomez (28) sings in Spanish again. More than ten years after her last Spanish-language song, the singer has surprised her fans with the new single “De Una Vez” (“All of a sudden”).

Comments / 0

Community Policy